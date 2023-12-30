Norfolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Norfolk, Virginia, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Norfolk Collegiate School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.