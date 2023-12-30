Will Old Dominion be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Old Dominion's full tournament resume.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 1-0 NR NR 67

Old Dominion's best wins

Old Dominion's signature win of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to the RPI. Old Dominion secured the 55-42 home win on December 3. Jordan McLaughlin, as the top scorer in the victory over FGCU, posted 22 points, while En'Dya Buford was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 205/RPI) on November 11

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on November 28

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on December 7

62-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 302/RPI) on December 30

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Old Dominion has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Old Dominion has been given the 213th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Monarchs' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records above .500.

Old Dominion's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

