Saturday's game between the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) and South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Chartway Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Old Dominion coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Chartway Arena

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 75, South Alabama 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Old Dominion (-1.3)

Old Dominion (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Old Dominion's record against the spread so far this season is 3-7-0, while South Alabama's is 6-3-0. The Monarchs have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 266th in college basketball while allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential overall.

Old Dominion comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is pulling down 34 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.1 per outing.

Old Dominion connects on 2.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.3 (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

The Monarchs rank 274th in college basketball by averaging 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 335th in college basketball, allowing 98.7 points per 100 possessions.

Old Dominion and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Monarchs commit 11 per game (111th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (217th in college basketball action).

