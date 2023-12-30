The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 284th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 279th.
  • The 71.3 points per game the Monarchs score are the same as the Jaguars allow.
  • Old Dominion has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion is posting 66.6 points per game this season at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (73.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Monarchs are ceding 69.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.0.
  • At home, Old Dominion is sinking 2.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.2) than on the road (8.0). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 TCU L 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Temple W 78-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 UMass L 87-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

