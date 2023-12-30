Old Dominion vs. South Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. South Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-3.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-3.5)
|142.5
|-188
|+152
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- Monarchs games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- South Alabama has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- Jaguars games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.