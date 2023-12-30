How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will try to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Monarchs put up just 4.6 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Jaguars give up (63.3).
- Old Dominion has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
- South Alabama is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
- The Jaguars put up 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs allow (52).
- South Alabama is 7-2 when scoring more than 52 points.
- Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Jaguars are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs allow to opponents (35%).
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Delaware
|W 57-53
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/17/2023
|@ VCU
|L 64-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|NC State
|L 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Chartway Arena
