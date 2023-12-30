What are Radford's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Radford ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 0-0 NR NR 157

Radford's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Radford took down the Northern Colorado Bears on November 22. The final score was 79-68. DaQuan Smith posted a team-best 18 points with four rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Northern Colorado.

Next best wins

66-62 over Marshall (No. 188/RPI) on November 10

66-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 20

82-72 at home over Elon (No. 201/RPI) on December 3

82-74 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 206/RPI) on December 9

70-63 on the road over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on December 16

Radford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Radford has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Radford has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Radford has drawn the 199th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Highlanders' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Radford's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Radford's next game

Matchup: Radford Highlanders vs. High Point Panthers

Radford Highlanders vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

