How to Watch Richmond vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (7-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Stats Insights
- This season, the Spiders have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Leopards' opponents have hit.
- In games Richmond shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Leopards are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spiders sit at 290th.
- The Spiders score 76.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 72.5 the Leopards give up.
- Richmond is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, Richmond performed better in home games last season, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-66
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
