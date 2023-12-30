The Richmond Spiders (5-5) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Players to Watch

Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Vander Baan: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mark Butler: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Hines: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 121st 78.0 Points Scored 60.7 357th 142nd 69.5 Points Allowed 72.0 207th 322nd 32.7 Rebounds 33.2 305th 361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 249th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 178th 179th 13.7 Assists 13.6 183rd 1st 7.9 Turnovers 12.6 244th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.