Richmond vs. Lafayette December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (5-5) will face the Lafayette Leopards (1-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Vander Baan: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Richmond vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|121st
|78.0
|Points Scored
|60.7
|357th
|142nd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|207th
|322nd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|33.2
|305th
|361st
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|249th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|179th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.6
|183rd
|1st
|7.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|244th
