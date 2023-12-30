Rockingham, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Rockingham, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Rockingham High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
E. C. Glass High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
