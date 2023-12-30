The Carolina Hurricanes, including Seth Jarvis, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering a wager on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jarvis vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In nine of 36 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Jarvis has a point in 17 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Jarvis has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 3 26 Points 0 12 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.