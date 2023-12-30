Saturday's game features the VCU Rams (7-5) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) clashing at Stuart C. Siegel Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-63 victory for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 78, Gardner-Webb 63

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-15.2)

VCU (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

VCU has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Gardner-Webb is 7-4-0. The Rams have gone over the point total in five games, while Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over seven times.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams average 72.7 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

VCU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is recording 36.7 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per outing.

VCU connects on 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Rams rank 145th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 124th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

VCU loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 12.8 (268th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

