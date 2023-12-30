The VCU Rams (7-5) will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games VCU shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 177th.

The Rams record 72.7 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 71.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

VCU has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU put up 73.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Rams ceded 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (65.5).

In home games, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

