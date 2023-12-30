How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Lipscomb vs Florida State (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- Virginia has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 217th.
- The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).
- Virginia has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cavaliers played better in home games last season, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in away games.
- Virginia sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.6, 38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|W 56-54
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
