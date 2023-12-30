The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Virginia has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 217th.

The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).

Virginia has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Cavaliers played better in home games last season, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in away games.

Virginia sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

