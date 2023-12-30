The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • Virginia has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 217th.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).
  • Virginia has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Cavaliers played better in home games last season, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in away games.
  • Virginia sunk 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northeastern W 56-54 John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Memphis L 77-54 FedExForum
12/27/2023 Morgan State W 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

