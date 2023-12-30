The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Virginia is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
  • Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of 12 times this season.
  • Notre Dame has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • In the Fighting Irish's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Virginia much higher (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (45th).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Cavaliers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.