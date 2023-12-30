What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 68

Virginia Tech's best wins

On November 23, Virginia Tech claimed its signature win of the season, an 82-75 victory over the Boise State Broncos, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Boise State was Hunter Cattoor, who posted 18 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 122/RPI) on December 16

71-62 over Iowa State (No. 139/RPI) on November 24

98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 199/RPI) on November 19

77-55 at home over American (No. 293/RPI) on December 21

71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314/RPI) on December 9

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Virginia Tech is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories, but also tied for the fourth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Hokies have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Virginia Tech has been given the 61st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Hokies' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

As far as VA Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

