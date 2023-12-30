The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 17.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Parker Friedrichsen: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank
97th 79.0 Points Scored 74.1 203rd
139th 69.4 Points Allowed 66.7 79th
262nd 34.6 Rebounds 34.5 266th
334th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
132nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.5 178th
276th 12.0 Assists 15.5 72nd
57th 10.2 Turnovers 11.3 131st

