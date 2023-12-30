Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 115.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia
|-9.5
|115.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- Virginia and its opponents have scored more than 115.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- The average point total in Virginia's contests this year is 121.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread.
- Virginia sports a 7-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark of Notre Dame.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 115.5
|% of Games Over 115.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|7
|58.3%
|66.8
|129.4
|54.5
|121.1
|127.8
|Notre Dame
|10
|83.3%
|62.6
|129.4
|66.6
|121.1
|134.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Virginia Insights & Trends
- Virginia won 10 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Cavaliers average 66.8 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|7-5-0
|5-3
|3-9-0
|Notre Dame
|5-7-0
|2-1
|3-9-0
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia
|Notre Dame
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-8
|6-5
|Away Record
|0-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-13-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-10-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.