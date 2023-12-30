ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 115.5 points.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 115.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia and its opponents have scored more than 115.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Virginia's contests this year is 121.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

Virginia sports a 7-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark of Notre Dame.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 115.5 % of Games Over 115.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 7 58.3% 66.8 129.4 54.5 121.1 127.8 Notre Dame 10 83.3% 62.6 129.4 66.6 121.1 134.8

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Virginia won 10 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Cavaliers average 66.8 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 66.6 the Fighting Irish give up.

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 7-5-0 5-3 3-9-0 Notre Dame 5-7-0 2-1 3-9-0

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Notre Dame 15-1 Home Record 11-8 6-5 Away Record 0-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

