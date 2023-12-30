The William & Mary Tribe (5-7) hope to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Navy Midshipmen (3-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Midshipmen have averaged.

William & Mary has put together a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Tribe are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 115th.

The Tribe put up 14.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Midshipmen allow (63.1).

William & Mary has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home, William & Mary scores 87.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.0.

The Tribe concede 59.0 points per game at home, and 86.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, William & Mary makes fewer 3-pointers away (10.0 per game) than at home (10.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule