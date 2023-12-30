The William & Mary Tribe (5-7) travel to face the Navy Midshipmen (3-7) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. William & Mary matchup.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Navy Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline

William & Mary vs. Navy Betting Trends

William & Mary is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tribe have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Navy has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

Midshipmen games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.