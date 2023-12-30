What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on William & Mary's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 343

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary's best win this season came on December 6 in an 84-79 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs. Charlie Williams, as the top point-getter in the win over Old Dominion, dropped 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

77-70 at home over Elon (No. 246/RPI) on January 4

75-56 at home over American (No. 287/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

Based on the RPI, William & Mary has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Tribe have five losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, William & Mary faces the eighth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Looking at the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of William & Mary's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons

William & Mary Tribe vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Favorite: Drexel Dragons -7.5

Drexel Dragons -7.5 Total: 139.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming William & Mary games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.