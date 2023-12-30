2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary Women's March Madness Resume | January 6
What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|176
William & Mary's best wins
William & Mary's signature win this season came on January 5 in a 70-66 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. Anahi-Lee Cauley, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 22 points with five rebounds and three assists. Bella Nascimento also played a part with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 252/RPI) on November 26
- 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 306/RPI) on December 17
- 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24
- 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 351/RPI) on December 3
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, William & Mary has the 193rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- As far as the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.
- Of W&M's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. William & Mary Tribe
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
