The William & Mary Tribe (5-7) visit the Navy Midshipmen (3-7) after losing six road games in a row. The Midshipmen are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 137.5.

William & Mary vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Navy -2.5 137.5

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has combined with its opponents to score more than 137.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

William & Mary's games this year have had a 151.3-point total on average, 13.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

William & Mary's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

William & Mary has been an underdog in seven games this season and has come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Tribe have a record of 1-5 when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

William & Mary has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

William & Mary vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Navy 4 44.4% 67.3 144.9 63.1 136.9 135.8 William & Mary 7 70% 77.6 144.9 73.8 136.9 143.9

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe average 14.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Midshipmen allow their opponents to score (63.1).

William & Mary is 4-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 63.1 points.

William & Mary vs. Navy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Navy 4-5-0 2-0 4-5-0 William & Mary 4-6-0 2-4 7-3-0

William & Mary vs. Navy Home/Away Splits

Navy William & Mary 3-1 Home Record 5-0 0-6 Away Record 0-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.6 62.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

