Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Commanders Game – Week 17
The Washington Commanders (4-11) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is 49ers vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the 49ers favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (21.3 points). Put your money on the 49ers.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.9%.
- The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 11-4 in those games.
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
Other Week 17 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)
- The 49ers have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.
- San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- The Commanders have registered a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (48) than this matchup's over/under of 49.5 points.
- The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
- The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).
Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|93
|14
|35.8
|7
Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|17
|1
|24.6
|2
