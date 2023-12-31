The Washington Commanders (4-11) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Commanders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the 49ers favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (21.3 points). Put your money on the 49ers.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 11-4 in those games.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

Who will win? The 49ers or Commanders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 17 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)



San Francisco (-14) The 49ers have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.

San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The Commanders have registered a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Commanders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (48) than this matchup's over/under of 49.5 points.

The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 93 14 35.8 7

Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 17 1 24.6 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.