The Washington Commanders (4-11) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is 49ers vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the 49ers favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (21.3 points). Put your money on the 49ers.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.9%.
  • The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 11-4 in those games.
  • San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)
    • The 49ers have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.
    • San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
    • The Commanders have registered a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (49.5)
    • Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 less points per game (48) than this matchup's over/under of 49.5 points.
    • The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
    • The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).

    Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    15 93 14 35.8 7

    Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    14 17 1 24.6 2

