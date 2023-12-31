Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Big South Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. High Point
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: W 90-85 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Radford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Winthrop
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 113-62 vs Toccoa Falls
Next Game
- Opponent: Longwood
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Longwood
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st
- Last Game: L 78-69 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Winthrop
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Radford
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: L 93-58 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Opponent: High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 236th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: L 87-73 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 90-85 vs UAB
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 96-76 vs Coker
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 91-67 vs JWU Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: L 105-60 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
