Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big South, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Power Rankings

1. Presbyterian Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

9-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: W 63-52 vs Columbia (SC) Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 2. UNC Asheville Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-12

6-7 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 72-34 vs Brevard Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate

@ South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 3. High Point Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-8 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: L 74-66 vs Elon Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Radford

Radford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 4. Winthrop Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-14

6-7 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 73-36 vs Florida Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Longwood

@ Longwood Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 5. Radford Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-10 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 80-53 vs Vanderbilt Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 6. South Carolina Upstate Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-8 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 81-50 vs Georgia Tech Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 7. Charleston Southern Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 9-19

3-10 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: W 69-56 vs Francis Marion Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 8. Gardner-Webb Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-12 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: L 66-48 vs Queens (NC) Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: High Point

High Point Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 9. Longwood Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-10 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 76-59 vs Norfolk State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes