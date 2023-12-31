When Brian Robinson Jr. takes the field for the Washington Commanders in their Week 17 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's team-high 664 rushing yards (51.1 per game) have come on 160 carries, with five touchdowns.

Robinson has tacked on 29 catches for 326 yards (25.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

