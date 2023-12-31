Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 17?
Will Bryce Young hit paydirt when the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has run for 227 yards on 36 carries (16.2 ypg).
- In 14 games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Bryce Young Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|15
|31
|178
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|13
|36
|137
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18
|24
|167
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|23
|36
|312
|2
|0
|4
|17
|0
