Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Stony Brook

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

10-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 81-56 vs Cornell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

2. Monmouth

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-4 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Georgian Court

Georgian Court Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 90-30 vs Averett

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Drexel

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 63-39 vs Arcadia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ N.C. A&T

@ N.C. A&T Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Towson

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Elon

@ Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Campbell

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-4 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

8. Delaware

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-15

4-8 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: L 88-58 vs Harvard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-22

4-9 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 74-66 vs High Point

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Hofstra

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 53-45 vs Manhattan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

13. Hampton

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27

0-10 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-9 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: L 96-55 vs Norfolk State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game