Christopher Rodriguez Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Rodriguez's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Rodriguez has run for 247 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for 12 yards.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Commanders have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Brian Robinson Jr. (LP/hamstring): 160 Rush Att; 664 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 29 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Rodriguez 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 247 2 4.8 2 2 12 0

Rodriguez Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 4 23 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 7 31 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 6 43 0 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 21 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 29 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 10 35 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 10 58 2 1 7 0

