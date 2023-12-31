Will Cole Turner Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 17?
In the Week 17 contest between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cole Turner score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)
- Turner has 120 yards receiving on 11 catches (15 targets) this season, averaging 15 yards per game.
- Having played seven games this season, Turner has not tallied a TD reception.
Cole Turner Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|29
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|2
|0
