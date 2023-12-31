Washington (4-11) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with San Francisco (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The 49ers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the 49ers against the Commanders is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Commanders vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have been winning four times, have been behind nine times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The 49ers have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in 10 games.

In 15 games this season, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games and have been outscored in the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won that quarter in 12 games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have been winning four times, have been losing 10 times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The 49ers have been winning after the first half in 10 games, have been losing after the first half in four games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

The 49ers have won the second half in 12 games this season, and they've lost the second half in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

