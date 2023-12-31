Brock Purdy will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1400

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +260

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jacoby Brissett 235.5 (-114) - - Logan Thomas - - 26.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 37.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 55.5 (-113) Sam Howell 242.5 (-113) - - Jahan Dotson - - 26.5 (-113)

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 71.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 53.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 88.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 271.5 (-113) 6.5 (-106) - Deebo Samuel - 10.5 (-113) 61.5 (-113)

