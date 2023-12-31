Entering their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (4-11) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Commanders are coming off of a 30-28 loss to the New York Jets.

The 49ers head into this matchup following a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jacoby Brissett QB Hamstring Questionable Tyler Larsen C Knee Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Calf Out Andrew Wylie OL Elbow Questionable Kendall Fuller CB Knee Out Percy Butler S Wrist Out James Smith-Williams DE Illness Full Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Concussion Out David Mayo LB Knee Full Participation In Practice De'Jon Harris LB Quad Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jordan Mason RB Illness Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Neck Limited Participation In Practice Brock Purdy QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Danny Gray WR Shoulder Out Jaylon Moore OL Concussion Out Aaron Banks OL Toe Questionable Trent Williams OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DL Knee Out Ambry Thomas CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Illness Questionable Oren Burks LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Ji'Ayir Brown S Knee Out

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the 49ers or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 384.3 total yards given up per game. They have been more effective offensively, generating 327.5 total yards per contest (19th-ranked).

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, surrendering 30.2 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 23rd with 20.6 points per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, ceding 261.6 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 16th with 228.8 passing yards per contest.

In terms of rushing, Washington ranks 21st in the NFL on offense (98.7 rushing yards per game) and 23rd on defense (122.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Commanders sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -10.

Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)

49ers (-13.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650)

49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650) Total: 49.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.