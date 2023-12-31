The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) host the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field and will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.

When is Jaguars vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Jaguars are the bet in this game. They're favored by 11.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (15.0 to 4).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 67.2%.

The Jaguars have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-3).

Jacksonville has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter (60%).

This season, the Panthers have won two out of the 15 games, or 13.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

Other Week 17 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4)



Jacksonville (-4) The Jaguars have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-7-0).

Jacksonville is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Panthers are 5-9-1 against the spread this season.

Carolina is 1-6 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36.5)



Over (36.5) These two teams average 37.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more than the total of 36.5.

The Jaguars and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 11.8 more points per game than the over/under of 36.5 set in this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Jaguars' 15 games with a set total.

Five of the Panthers' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 54.9 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 14 190.8 11 16.2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.