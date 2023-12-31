Sunday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 31.

The Flames enter this contest following a 69-49 victory over Randolph on Friday.

Liberty vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 74, Liberty 68

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes on December 1, the Flames registered their best win of the season, a 67-53 home victory.

The Flames have six losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

The Flames have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 107) on December 1

65-52 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 110) on December 20

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 139) on November 10

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 55.0 FG%

13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 55.0 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80) Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (278th in college basketball).

Offensively the Flames have been worse in home games this year, putting up 64.0 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

Defensively, Liberty has played better at home this season, giving up 55.0 points per game, compared to 78.2 away from home.

