Sunday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) and the Longwood Lancers (2-9) at Joan Perry Brock Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59, heavily favoring Norfolk State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Lancers suffered an 87-65 loss to Georgia Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 73, Longwood 59

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' best win this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings. The Lancers secured the 75-72 win on the road on November 29.

Longwood has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers' -232 scoring differential (being outscored by 21.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.5 points per game (255th in college basketball) while giving up 82.6 per outing (355th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.