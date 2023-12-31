The Longwood Lancers (2-9) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Longwood vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 60.8 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 82.6 the Lancers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 82.6 points, Norfolk State is 2-0.
  • The 61.5 points per game the Lancers record are just 3.9 more points than the Spartans give up (57.6).
  • Longwood is 2-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
  • Norfolk State has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
  • This year the Lancers are shooting 35.1% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans' 38.2 shooting percentage is 8.5 lower than the Lancers have given up.

Longwood Leaders

  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
  • Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Duquesne L 89-69 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 @ William & Mary L 86-49 Kaplan Arena
12/22/2023 Georgia Southern L 87-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/31/2023 Norfolk State - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/3/2024 Winthrop - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

