How to Watch the Longwood vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-9) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 60.8 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 82.6 the Lancers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 82.6 points, Norfolk State is 2-0.
- The 61.5 points per game the Lancers record are just 3.9 more points than the Spartans give up (57.6).
- Longwood is 2-4 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
- Norfolk State has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
- This year the Lancers are shooting 35.1% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 38.2 shooting percentage is 8.5 lower than the Lancers have given up.
Longwood Leaders
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Malea Brown: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Janay Turner: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Adriana Shipp: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Kiki McIntyre: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 89-69
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/31/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/3/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
