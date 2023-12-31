Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Carolina Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Sanders' stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 17, Sanders has 124 carries for 404 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (39 targets) for 142 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Chuba Hubbard (LP/hamstring): 204 Rush Att; 774 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 198 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|124
|404
|1
|3.3
|39
|25
|142
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|39
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|50
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|15
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|8
|23
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|10
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|6
|2
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
