For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (2-13) have 15 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Panthers fell to the Green Bay Packers 33-30.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after losing 30-12 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last game on December 24.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Toe Full Participation In Practice Chuba Hubbard RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Adam Thielen WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ikem Ekwonu OT Foot Questionable Troy Hill CB Concussion Out Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable Donte Jackson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Quad Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Tommy Tremble TE Back Full Participation In Practice Stephen Sullivan TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nash Jensen OG Back Full Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Shoulder Out Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Cam Robinson OL Knee Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Finger Limited Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Panthers Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers are bottom-five, generating just 279.1 total yards per game (third-worst). Fortunately, they are dominating on the other side of the ball, ceding 296.8 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

The Panthers have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (15.7 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (25.4 per game).

While the Panthers' pass offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking second-worst with 173.7 passing yards per game, their defense ranks third-best with just 175.9 passing yards allowed per contest.

From an offensive angle, Carolina is compiling 105.4 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked). It ranks 21st in the NFL defensively (120.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

At -6, the Panthers own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 11 forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (10th in NFL).

Panthers vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4)

Jaguars (-4) Moneyline: Jaguars (-200), Panthers (+165)

Jaguars (-200), Panthers (+165) Total: 36.5 points

