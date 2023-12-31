When Terrace Marshall Jr. suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall's stat line shows 18 receptions for 134 yards. He averages 19.1 yards receiving per game.

Marshall, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

