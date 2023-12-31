Terry McLaurin versus the San Francisco 49ers pass defense and Charvarius Ward is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Commanders face the 49ers at FedExField. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 106.5 7.1 37 101 7.93

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Charvarius Ward Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has totaled 69 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 885 (59.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 117 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 17th in the NFL with 3,432 (228.8 per game).

The Commanders are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 309 total points scored (20.6 per contest). They also rank 19th in total yards (4,912).

Washington is airing it out more than any other team in the league, chucking it 38.7 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 62 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 55.9%.

Charvarius Ward & the 49ers' Defense

Charvarius Ward has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 22 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, San Francisco has given up 3,330 (222.0 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

The 49ers are conceding the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.8 per game.

San Francisco has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the 49ers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Charvarius Ward Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Charvarius Ward Rec. Targets 117 102 Def. Targets Receptions 69 22 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 54 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 885 64 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.0 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 267 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.