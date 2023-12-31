The NC State Wolfpack (12-0) will try to build on a 12-game winning streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Virginia vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Cavaliers allow (63.7).

NC State has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Virginia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The Cavaliers record 78.4 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 55.9 the Wolfpack allow.

Virginia has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 55.9 points.

NC State is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

The Cavaliers shoot 40.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.

The Wolfpack shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Cavaliers concede.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (16-for-59) Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG%

14.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 45.4 FG% Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

7.3 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.3 FG%

Virginia Schedule