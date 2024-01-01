The Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Drexel vs. Hampton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drexel Moneyline Hampton Moneyline FanDuel Drexel (-14.5) 138.5 -1600 +860

Hampton vs. Drexel Betting Trends

Hampton has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Pirates have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15-point underdogs.

Drexel has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dragons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

