The Denver Nuggets (18-10) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He's making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this year.

The Hornets are receiving 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 26.3 points, 9.4 assists and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.9% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Hornets 115.3 Points Avg. 111.0 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 120.7 49.0% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

