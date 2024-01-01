Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Monday's prop bet for Rozier is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Rozier's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Miles Bridges on Monday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Bridges' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -108) 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100)

Jokic's 26.1 points per game average is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 16.1 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday (16.5).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

