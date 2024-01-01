The Fiesta Bowl features a matchup between the Oregon Ducks (who are massive, 16.5-point favorites) and the Liberty Flames on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 67 in this matchup.

Oregon has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 44.2 points per game) and scoring defense (11th-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this season. Liberty's offense has been thriving, putting up 40.8 points per game (fifth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 46th by giving up 22.7 points per game.

Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Oregon vs Liberty Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -16.5 -110 -110 67 -110 -110 -750 +525

Liberty Recent Performance

Offensively, the Flames are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 491 yards per game (third-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 314 (32nd-ranked).

The Flames are putting up 43 points per game in their past three games (seventh-best in college football), and allowing 21 (74th).

In its past three games, Liberty has thrown for 159.3 yards per game (-74-worst in the nation), and allowed 225 in the air (-17-worst).

In their past three games, the Flames have run for 331.7 yards per game (second-best in college football), and conceded 89 on the ground (31st).

The Flames have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

Liberty has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in eight of Liberty's 12 games with a set total.

This is the first time Liberty will play as an underdog this season.

Liberty has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +525 odds on them winning this game.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,750 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 1,064 yards (81.8 ypg) on 153 carries with 12 touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 213 times for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) with 16 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' 988 receiving yards (76 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 receptions on 76 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put together a 459-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Noah Frith has racked up 323 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

CJ Bazile Jr. paces the team with three sacks, and also has six TFL and 40 tackles.

Tyren Dupree, Liberty's leading tackler, has 103 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

