Texas vs. Washington Sugar Bowl Semifinal Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Monday, January 1
According to our computer model, the No. 2 Washington Huskies will beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns when the two teams play at Caesars Superdome on Monday, January 1, which kicks off at 8:45 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Texas vs. Washington Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Washington (+3.5)
|Under (63.5)
|Washington 30, Texas 29
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Against the spread, the Longhorns are 7-6-0 this season.
- Texas has an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Longhorns have played 13 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.
- Texas games this season have posted an average total of 54, which is 9.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Washington Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 40.8% chance to win.
- So far this year, the Huskies have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread.
- Washington is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
- The Huskies have hit the over in six of their 13 games with a set total (46.2%).
- The average point total for the Washington this year is 1.2 points less than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|36.2
|17.5
|49.0
|21.0
|31.6
|19.2
|Washington
|37.7
|23.6
|34.0
|31.0
|37.6
|25.2
