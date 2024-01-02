Botetourt, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Botetourt, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Botetourt, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Floyd County High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
