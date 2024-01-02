Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 342nd.

The Rams average 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).

Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico is 10-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Lobos score an average of 84.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.

New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.

At home, the Rams ceded 1.2 more points per game (73) than on the road (71.8).

In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (79.4) last season.

At home, the Lobos allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.5.

New Mexico sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule